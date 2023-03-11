5 arrested after investigators execute search warrant in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people were taken into custody Friday, after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant at a home on Fort Hill Street in east Macon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects face charges ranging from Criminal Street Gang Activity, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Methamphetamines, Theft by Taking, to Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.



(Photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

Investigators also found a large amount of drugs inside home.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspects are being held without bond, and additional charges are pending.