4th quarter collapse keeps Baldwin Bravettes from winning state title

Bravettes were outscored 15-4 in the final five minutes of the state title game.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin Bravettes looked to win their first state championship since 1988, but they failed to do so as a fourth-quarter collapse gave their region rival Griffin the state title.

The Bravettes led for the entirety of the second and third quarters, and they led by seven points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Griffin outscored them 15-4 in the final stretch to take the 51-47 victory.

Griffin had already won two of the three matchups against Baldwin this season and got the best of their rivals when it mattered most too.

This season was an improvement from last, as they fell in the Final Four in 2022, and this time fell in the state title game.

Luckily for Baldwin, most of their core will be returning next season.