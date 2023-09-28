478 Music Awards to shine light on Middle Georgia music

Put on your red carpet best, because the 478 Music Awards are coming to Macon this Sunday evening. The public is invited to join in a night full of festivities and tunes, all to recognize the local talent and culture of Middle Georgia music.

The event is happening at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon on Sunday, October 1. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to dress in formal attire. Tickets are available here.