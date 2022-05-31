41NBC hosting 10th annual Memorial Day Blood Drive on May 31

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 41NBC is hosting the 10th Annual Memorial Day Blood Drive with the Red Cross on Tuesday, May 31.



The summer months usually see a drop in donations, and donations are especially critical since the blood supply has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

Hospitals also tend to see an increase in trauma cases in the summer months.

According to the Red Cross of Georgia, only 3% of the U.S. population gives blood, so every donation counts.

“There are patients in the hospital who may be suffering from an accident,” Regional Communication Manager for Red Cross of Georgia Jerrica Williams said. “They may be experiencing a difficult pregnancy, sickle cell disease, cancer patients. The need for blood does not end.”

If you can’t donate blood, you can visit the Red Cross website to find information on how to volunteer.

The times for the 41NBC Blood Drive are as follows:

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Rd., Macon Hart’s Mortuary, 307 Pecan Ln., Gray Central Georgia Technical College | Health Sciences Building, Room H107, 54 Hwy 22 W, Milledgeville Stubbs Park,130 Park Place, Dublin

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pruitt Health Hospice , 6060 Lakeside Commons Dr., Macon



You can use the Blood Donor App or visit the Red Cross website for more information or to make an appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Be sure to use sponsor code 41NBC.