4 arrested using footballs to smuggle contraband into Baldwin State Prison

The five footballs contained tobacco, cellphones and more.

Georgia Department of Corrections

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people are behind bars after trying to use footballs to get contraband into the Baldwin State Prison. The Georgia Department of Corrections shared details of the incident on its Facebook page.

According to the post, a prison officer noticed a nearby vehicle with it’s headlights off. But the vehicle left when the officer approached. The Milledgeville Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified. Deputies later located the vehicle near the prison.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located five footballs that contained the following items inside:

11 bags of tobacco

5 cell phones

one bundle of cigarettes

The four suspects were arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the suspects are former offenders who are currently on probation.