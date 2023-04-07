39th Annual Mighty Rock Easter Egg Hunt returns this weekend

The event is moving to a new location due to expected rain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 39th Annual Mighty Rock Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Fest in Macon is happening Saturday from 11:00am to 3:00pm. The event is moving to the Macon Convention Center dues to the expected rain. There will be games, bounce houses and an Easter egg hunt. You can also take pictures with the Easter bunny.

The Macon location of Forrest B. Johnson and Associates is sponsoring the event so families can enjoy free food, music and games.

“The Middle Georgia area has continued to support us and we had some wonderful victories this year,” said Leitra Young-Maxwell with Forrest B. Johnson and Associates. “And we like to pour back into the community. And so we give a percentage of everything we make back into the community. And this is just one of the events we are doing this year.”

The event started with local radio DJ Mr. Quick –The Mighty Rock. After his death, Forrest B. Johnson and Associates decided to work with the family to continue the Easter tradition.