3 Houston County schools earn Military Flagship Award

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Houston County schools have been recognized with the prestigious Military Flagship Award, honoring their commitment to creating a supportive environment for military students and their families.

State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods personally visited Matt Arthur Elementary, Bonaire Elementary and Bonaire Middle School Thursday to congratulate the schools on their significant achievement.

The Military Flagship Award is given to schools that excel in providing a welcoming atmosphere for military-connected students and their families. Out of eight schools selected statewide, Houston County proudly boasts three of them.

“We have a fun job as far as coming out and making these awards, but they’re doing all the hard work,” Superintendent Woods said. “My hat’s off to them for their leadership and just making sure that our military families feel welcome and support them throughout their stay here within the state of Georgia.”