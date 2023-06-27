3 arrested in Dodge County drug bust

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to a Monday drug bust.

Deputies say they received a search warrant for Tyrone Level and his property due to a narcotic sales investigation. A search turned up the following items:

196 g (7 oz.) of cocaine powder

29 g (1.1 oz.) of crack cocaine

14 g of mushrooms

62 g (2.6 oz) of heroin

7 g of Fentanyl

5 g of Ecstasy

5 lbs of marijuana

Deputies also located more than $11,000 and several firearms. Weapons included a MMP .22 Caliber AR rifle, Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, Ruger .357 Magnum, .22 caliber revolver, and a Tech 9 9mm.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested Level and two other people on scene for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.