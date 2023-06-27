3 arrested in Dodge County drug bust
Deputies also located more than $11,000 and several firearms.
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to a Monday drug bust.
Deputies say they received a search warrant for Tyrone Level and his property due to a narcotic sales investigation. A search turned up the following items:
- 196 g (7 oz.) of cocaine powder
- 29 g (1.1 oz.) of crack cocaine
- 14 g of mushrooms
- 62 g (2.6 oz) of heroin
- 7 g of Fentanyl
- 5 g of Ecstasy
- 5 lbs of marijuana
Deputies also located more than $11,000 and several firearms. Weapons included a MMP .22 Caliber AR rifle, Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, Ruger .357 Magnum, .22 caliber revolver, and a Tech 9 9mm.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested Level and two other people on scene for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.