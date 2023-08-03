2023 Football Season Preview: Peach County Trojans

"It's been a really long tradition of winning here in Peach County, so there's always pressure from that standpoint."

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –In a shocking move this summer, former Warner Robins football head coach Marquis Westbrook turned in his cardinal and white for black and yellow as he took over the Peach County football program after long-time head coach Chad Campbell left this offseason.

“There is always pressure. I mean, especially with the expectations. It’s been a really long tradition of winning here in Peach County, so there’s always pressure from that standpoint,” said Westbrook.

With sights set beyond just this season, Westbrook’s goals for year one are to set the culture and foundation for future generations.

“You have to set the tone for the next group that’s coming up,” said Westbrook. “Being able to talk to some of the kids in middle school, and prayerfully, they’ll start to see what these guys are doing, and they can emulate these guys over here doing as juniors and seniors. And those younger guys see it, and they come in, and it’s an even flow.”

Defensively, the Trojans are bringing back some key players, but offensively, they will have an almost entirely new team. Plus, the Trojans will have a new quarterback, DJ Hudson, a junior who is transitioning his skills from the diamond to the gridiron.

“This kid has ice water in his veins. He’s over there on the mound and does a great job pitching. So he has that knack for being in the spotlight. And he’s cool under pressure. He has a great arm. He can throw it; he’s a quiet leader,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook has successfully implemented the new schemes and playbooks but is still focused on making one final crucial change to the program.

“Seeing a whole lot of thing that can make you lose the ball game–finger-pointing and things like that,” said Westbrook. “I want to have a good, strong servant-leadership type of mentality on the football field and off the football field, and everything else will take care of itself.”

The Trojans will play their first scrimmage this Friday, August 4, and then will have a full two weeks to clean things up as they host Baldwin in their season opener on August 18.