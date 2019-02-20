International military students visit Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- American and international military, law enforcement, and civilian students visited the Museum of Aviation Wednesday morning.

The students are from Fort Benning and are attending the Command and General Staff Officer Course at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

The course is the same as the one taught to U.S. Army students at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, but what makes this one special is that it is taught in Spanish.

Mike Rowland, the museum curator, said that coming to the museum gives the students a different perspective on the way wars are fought.

The students were able to tour a B-29 and B-17 bomber plane in the Scott Hangar Exhibit.

The purpose of the visit is to study aerial bombing strategy during World War II, using the museum as a classroom.

Most of the students are soldiers, so their main focus is on the ground.

The tour gave them a way to see what airmen do and gain a different perspective on fighting.