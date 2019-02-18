WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins are looking for a man who they say robbed an Arby’s restaurant.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened around 10 Sunday night at the Arby’s restaurant at the intersection of Olympia Drive and Watson Boulevard.

Police says a man carrying a handgun and wearing all black entered the restaurant, took some cash and ran. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.