Crystal Lake Apartments’ residents without power and water

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crystal Lake Apartments’ residents want to know when their power and water will be restored.

Monday, Macon Water Authority (MWA) turned off the complex’s water due to an unpaid water bill amounting to $41,000. According to Tony Rojas with Macon Water Authority, the complex paid $16,000 on Wednesday night. Therefore, MWA turned the water on. MWA is working with Crystal Lake Apartments on a payment plan for the remaining $25,000.

After the water was restored, a water pipe in the Crystal Lake high-rise burst. The water got into some electric wiring and caused the Macon-Bibb Fire Department to respond. The fire department deemed the building as unsafe. The water and electric are currently off until further notice.

Water is included in the rent.

Crystal Lakes Apartments refused to comment at this time.