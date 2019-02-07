Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a west Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Precision Tune on 3240 Mercer University.
Deputies say a person was shot around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. However, when they arrived they could not locate the victim.
Later a second call came in regarding a person shot at the corner of Church Hill Street and Brentwood Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered it was the victim from Precision Tune.
The victim is a white male who suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
There is no information available on the description of the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.