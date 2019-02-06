National Signing Day at Westside High School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National Signing Day kicked-off around the country and Middle Georgia.

Area student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to accept athletic scholarships from Division I and Division II college programs.

Five Westside High School football players signed their Letters of Intent: Siemoran Ferrar, Tyshaun Freeman, Jay’Shaun Booker, Nate Brookins, and Scooter Risper. Head Football Coach Spoon Risper says it’s bittersweet, but he’s happy for the kids.

“They did what they needed to do. They are all qualified. They have excellent test scores and good grades. When you do that, you will get far,” says Risper.

Siemoran Ferrar committed to Cincinnati Christian; Tyshaun Freeman committed to Bayou Prep; Jay’Shaun Booker committed to Fort Valley State University; Nat Brookins committed to Concord College, and Scooter Risper committed to the University of West Georgia.

Tucker Sargent will have more tonight at 11 on 41 NBC.