Potential record temperatures on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warmer air continues to make its way towards Middle Georgia as new record high temperatures could be set tomorrow and Thursday.

TODAY.

Once again we are going to see a mix of sun and clouds across Middle Georgia as we head into the afternoon hours. An area of high pressure that continues to slide to the south is going to continue to dominate the weather for our region by suppressing rain chances over the next couple of days. With a west to southwesterly wind flow into Middle Georgia, we will see afternoon high temperatures rise into the mid-70’s which would be nearly 15° above average for this time of year. Tonight under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will be slow to fall. The average low temperature for this time of year is 36° but tonight we will be in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

NEXT TWO DAYS.

It has been repeated several times over the past couple of days, but on Wednesday and Thursday we could break the record high temperatures at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. On Wednesday the record is 77° while on Thursday the record is 79°. Those records were set in 1927 and 1999, respectively. We will be very close on both days as we will see a lot of sunshine and a southerly wind component that will usher in warm air.

END OF WEEK.

A weak cold front is going to move through Middle Georgia on Friday bringing us our best chance of seeing rain in over a week. While the front will make it through our area, right now it appears that accumulations will be minimal. The good news is that behind the front will be more seasonal temperatures just in time for the weekend!

