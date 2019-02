Man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 fatal Macon shooting

Macon – A Macon man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. According to the Office of the District Attorney, 57-year-old Robert Dewitt Cummings III pleaded guilty to malice murder in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.

Cummings must serve at least 30 years before the possibility of parole.

The sentencing comes a day after the two-year anniversary of his victim’s shooting death.