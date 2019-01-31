Local artist piece shows social injustice, displayed in national juried exhibition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local artist gets a chance to display his artwork at a National Juried Exhibition.

Charvis Harrell’s artwork reflects social justice issues. This lands him a spot in the State of the Union National Juried Exhibition.

- Advertisement -

Harrell’s art piece in the gallery depicts African-Americans surviving the Flint water crisis.

“I put old stereotypical images of black people who show them in a negative light. That re-enforces the way that other people get to see us through advertisements and not interacting with us on a personal level,” he said.

The exhibition is at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. The show will be on display for a month.