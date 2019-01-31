Macon child molester created fake Facebook profiles sentenced to 75 years without parole

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A judge sentenced a Macon man who created fake Facebook profiles to manipulate a girl into participating in sex acts.

The Bibb County Superior Court found 44-year-old Adrian Fernand Tennison guilty of aggravated child molestation and other crimes on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Tennison to 75 years in prison. Due to four prior felonies, Tennison will not be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors Dorothy Hull and Cara Fiore presented evidence that showed:



In 2016, a teenage girl testified Tennison engaged in sex acts with her.

She believed Tennison trained her sexually in a 13-step program. This would prepare her to marry a Facebook boyfriend.

Facebook messages purported from the boyfriend’s mother. The messages encouraged the girl to have sex with Tennison.

The girl was told that someone she loved would die if she didn’t undergo the sexual training.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified evidence subpoenaed from Facebook showed:

Tennison created fake Facebook profile portraying the boyfriend and the boyfriend’s mother,

Tennison’s personal Facebook profile,

all profiles used the same IP addresses, and

Tennison’s sent messages to the girl encouraging her to engage in sex acts with him.

Tennison’s wife testified she discovered the Facebook messages. This led to law enforcement’s involvement in the case.