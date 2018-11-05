Man Shoots Himself, Arrested For Armed Robbery At McDonald’s

MACON, Ga – Bibb County Deputies arrested a man who tried to rob a McDonald’s restaurant. Deputies say it happened at the McDonald’s at 550 Gray Highway in Macon around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrested 26 year old Donte Sherrod Grayer of Macon.

Deputies say Grayer entered the restaurant wearing a black and red wig. He asked for the manager and pulled out a handgun when the manager arrived.Grayer asked him to take him to the back office and open the safe. The manager agreed. While Grayer was in the back office, the manager and another employee ran towards the front of the restaurant.

Deputies say a gun shot was heard from the back office. Grayer was seen running from the office towards the Baconsfield Business Center at 750 North Avenue, directly behind the McDonalds.

Deputies say a short time later, witnesses say they heard a male screaming for help. Grayer was found wearing only his boxers, lying near the wig, with several articles of clothing and money, all connected to the robbery.

Deputies say Grayer had a gunshot wound to his left thigh. Deputies believe that he accidentally shot himself in the leg during the robbery.

Grayer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No one else was injured during this robbery.

Grayer will be transported to the Bibb County LEC upon his release from the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers 1-877-68CRIME.