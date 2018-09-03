Man in “Jason” mask robs Aldi in west Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man in a "Jason" style mask who used a gun to rob a grocery store.

The armed robbery happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the Aldi grocery store at 4501 Log Cabin Drive in west Macon.

Deputies say the man walked into the business wearing a white “Jason” mask like the one used in the movie “Friday the 13th.”

A news release from the sheriff’s office says the suspect showed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect was described as a dark skinned black male. He had a dread-lock hairstyle and was wearing a green, hooded jacket. He had on faded or possibly stonewashed blue jeans. The front pockets and back pockets of the jeans were faded more than the rest of the jeans.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.