2nd store clerk shot within a week, residents want violence to stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s 27th murder took place Tuesday night.

Within a week, two store clerks have been murdered in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating these murders, and people living in the community are concerned about the violence. 21 year old Waqar Ali worked a Market Place # 5 store located at 2006 Vineville Avenue. He was killed Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Rafaella Phillips is a frequent customer at that store. She says, “It’s only August. Can’t even go anywhere…Don’t even want my kids to go anywhere.”

Ali was approached by an armed man just before 11:00pm Tuesday night as he was leaving the store. The suspect shot him in the chest and ran off. Ali was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health where he later died.

“These people serve the black community. I don’t understand why it’s happening in our communities because the Indians work so closely with the black community in our neighborhoods,” Phillip adds.

August 14th, two masked men were caught on camera robbing and killing a store clerk at the Gulf Mart, located at 2893 Napier Avenue in west Macon. Local business owners are saying incidents like these are senseless.

“He was just trying to go by his everyday doings of making a living for him and his family. So like I said this is very unfortunate for this to happen. So, hopefully they find out who did it and bring some justice to the family and closure. But we really got to stop this violence,” business owner Gil says.

Bibb County deputies are still searching for the suspect. If you know any information, they’re asking that you call The Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.