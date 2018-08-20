Macon-Bibb County committee approves budget with cuts to agencies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Operations and Finance committee passed an amended FY 2019 budget.

The budget included the $12 million expected after the commission passed a 3 mil increase Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Commissioners, who are not on the Operations and Finance committee, were present at Monday morning’s special called meeting to have a say in the amended budget.

Commissioners Virgil Watkins, Larry Schlesinger, Joe Allen, Scotty Shepherd, Valerie Wynn, Elaine Lucas, Bert Bivins and Mallory Jones were in attendance.

Chairman of the Operations and Finance committee, Virgil Watkins, presented the commission with an amended budget including the $12 million and an additional $4 million from the county’s fund balance.

Related Article: New sales tax aimed to fix infrastructure on the election ballot for 11 counties

Ops & Finance chairman, @virgilwatkinsjr presented this amended budget, which includes the 3 mil increase. pic.twitter.com/X5pqGCSBkL — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) August 20, 2018

Due to an error in Watkins’ budget the committee then had to figure out how to cut 0.062 mils or about $250,000 from the amended budget. Commissioners decided to cut $50,000 from Bowden Golf Course and $200,000 from the Division of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS).

We have a new @MaconBibb budget! (Kind of) Final vote tomorrow at 6 PM. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/ZRc04WQ4wx — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) August 20, 2018

“There weren’t any good choices,” said Commissioner Bivins. “We have pretty much agreed though, this is kind of the beginning and now we have to keep working and look for every way we can to be more efficient and see to it that things get better than they’ve been done in the past. I think this board is ready to do that.”

The Operations and Finance committee approved Watkins’ amended budget. The final vote from the full commission is Tuesday at 6 PM.