Man Wanted For Questioning In Deadly Gulf Mart Shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at the Gulf Mart at 2893 Napier Avenue around 8:00 Tuesday morning. Two masked gunmen entered the store and a short time later the clerk was shot.

- Advertisement -

The two masked gunmen fled the store in an unknown direction. The store clerk, 36 year Alpeshkumar Prajapati, died at the emergency center that same morning.

Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to determine what actually took place inside of the store.

Anyone with information on the identity or knows the whereabouts of the man wanted for questioning, should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact Investigator Coleman Lewis 478-447-2310.