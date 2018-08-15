Teacher of the Year Jarred Moore Receives Another Honor

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Teacher of the Year Jarred Moore received another honor Wednesday afternoon.

Bibb County is naming Thursday, August 16th Jarred Moore Day.

Northeast High School held a celebration Wednesday afternoon to surprise Moore with the honor. With the whole school in attendance, former teachers, principals, family and friends spoke at the event.

Moore says he doesn’t like all the attention, but he was shocked and humbled by the surprise proclamation.

“I just kind of let the work that I do speak for itself,” said Moore. “So just to be recongized and see so many students and relatives appreciate my talents and my gifts is very humbling and overwhelming and reminds me why I get up each day.”

Currently, Moore is the English Department Chair at Northeast High School in Macon.