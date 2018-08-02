Warner Robins Police bonds with local community members

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police protect and serve everyday.

Wednesday, they did something a little different to serve their community members.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t know that if there’s a concern for the community unless you tell us that there’s a concern,” says Public Information Officer, Jennifer Parson.

Warner Robins Police Department hosted their quarterly coffee with a cop.

Parson adds, “Having events like this allow us to sit down with our community members and ask them what do you want to see in your community and what are some of your concerns.”

The time is not limited and the conversation is open.

Assistant Police Chief John Wagner says, “Obviously we can’t be everywhere at any given time so the public is our eyes as well so it gives them the chance to speak to us one on one again in a friendly setting where we sit and drink coffee and get a chance to get to know each other and put a name with a face.”

Lacey and Gene Yates live in the Warner Robins area. They’re concerned about the safety of kids in their neighborhood.

“We have a lot of speeders on our street and we have children. There’s other children live on our road too. At the end of the cul de sac there’s a family that likes to speed down our road. That’s one thing we’d like to bring up and get stopped before a child ends up hurt,” Lacey explains.

Miss Black Georgia, US Ambassador Ashleigh Montford, was the special guest. Montford says it’s vital to build relationships in the community and she hopes the bond stays strong.