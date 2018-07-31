AAA launches ‘School’s Open–Drive Safely’ Campaign in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With just one day until buses are back on the streets, safety officials with AAA want people on the roads to take extra precaution.

This morning the organization kicked off its annual ‘School’s Open–Drive Safely’ Campaign alongside law enforcement officers and Bibb County school officials.

They’re hoping it will serve as a reminder for people driving to be careful while behind the wheel with kids coming to and from school.

“You’ve got those little feet that are getting on off the bus, walking home and for some of them, it’s their first time even being on a school bus. So you want to be sure to pay attention to that,” said AAA spokesman Garrett Townson.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more students walking to and from school were killed during the hours of entry and dismissal than any other time of day.