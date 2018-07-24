Isaac Culver found guilty on all counts in federal fraud case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Isaac J. Culver was found guilty on all 13 counts Tuesday morning.

On day 7 of trial, the jury decided that Culver and his company, Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc. (PCTI) were found guilty on all counts, including wire and mail fraud and money laundering.

Culver and his company were accused of covering up the sale of 15,000 Ncomputing devices to the Bibb County School District in 2012. Culver’s company was hired by the BCSD to oversee technology purchases.

Culver confessed that former BCSD superintendent, Romain Dallemand, told him he wanted new computers for students through the school district, but gave Culver a tight deadline.

Culver then went to a company in Ohio, CompTech, to use its General Services Administration (GSA)’s schedule. Prosecutors claim Culver bought the 15,000 Ncomputing devices through CompTech for $1.7 million and sold them to the BCSD for $3.7 million. The BCSD received invoices from CompTech, so officials though the purchase was made through CompTech. In reality, PCTI was receiving the money and Culver lied to the BCSD.

On the stand, Culver claimed he did it because he was rushed and all he wanted to do was help the BCSD get out of its technology chaos. He claimed he knew what he did was wrong, but it was with good intention.

The defense argued that PCTI’s contract did not say it could not make profit from selling the computers, although Culver says he knew it was a conflict of interest.

300 of the 15,000 Ncomputing devices were installed in classrooms. The rest, are sitting in boxes in a warehouse of the BCSD.

After about 3 hours of deliberation over the course of 2 days, all 12 jurors believed Culver is guilty.

The prosecution’s Deputy Criminal Chief, Danial Bennett said, “The jury reached the correct verdict today. We are now shifting our focus to the co-defendant in this case. So we cannot comment any further on this case, but we are satisfied justice has been rendered with respect to Isaac Culver and PCTI.”