Trial begins for man accused of defrauding Bibb County School District

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jury trial begins Monday morning for one of the two men accused of defrauding the Bibb County School District (BCSD).

Isaac Culver, owner of Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc., and his colleague, Dave Carty, were indicted on federal fraud charges in June of 2017.

- Advertisement -

The indicted claims Culver and Carty conspired to sell 15,000 Ncomputing devices to the BCSD that did not fully work. They are facing charges for mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

In 2013, the school district paid CompTech more than $3.7 million for the computers. Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc. used CompTech as a “pass through” for the purchase, according to the indictment. It also claims that Progressive paid $1.7 million for the equipment and hid the actual value of the computers from the BCSD.

The computers, which were missing key components, are currently sitting in a warehouse.

Related Article: Bibb teachers touch up classrooms ahead of first day of school

If found guilty Culver could face millions of dollars in fines.

Check back for updates on the trial.