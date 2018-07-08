Deputies searching for suspect in smoke shop robbery on Riverside Dr.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man they believe robbed a local smoke shop at gun point early Saturday morning.

They say around 3:00 AM, a white male suspect walked into the Just One More Smoke Shop on Riverside Drive with a handgun, approached the store clerk and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the suspect ran off with an unknown amount of cash. The car he was in had no description and the direction the suspect was traveling in is unclear to authorities at this time.

The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing with a bandana over his face.

No one was injured during the incident but it is still under investigation. If you have any information contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.