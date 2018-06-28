New budget doesn’t include property tax increase, eliminates departments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission passed a temporary budget Tuesday afternoon.

The pressure to pass a budget before the June 30 deadline, could leave several Macon-Bibb county employees without jobs.

- Advertisement -

It came down to a 6 to 4 vote to pass an interim budget before facing legal problems.

“We have outstanding bond obligations,” said interim county attorney Crystal Jones. “If we don’t pass a budget by the deadline, one of things the things that we are required to do is make sure that we make those payments and that we don’t miss any of those payments because if we were to miss any of those payments, they can then take us to court.”

Jones continued by saying, “the facts of the matter are we’re just venturing into something that has never been dealt with before in the state of Georgia.”

With 6 votes, the commission passed a $149 million interim budget that doesn’t include a property tax increase. It also doesn’t fund outside agencies. So, museums, nonprofits, and county authorities won’t get any money from the county.

The budget includes 30 days of funding for Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments, as well as the Bowden Golf Course. After that they won’t be funded. Meaning that more than 100 employees could be left without jobs.

Three unpaid holidays for county employees are also included in this budget.

However, this budget could change. The commission can make changes after the deadline and throughout the year. Commissioners just wanted to pass a budget, and the majority of commissioners didn’t want a mil increase.

3-unpaid holidays for county employees are also included in this budget.

“You have some outside agencies that you are going to have to make very quick decisions about that typically get appropriations next week and will not be getting appropriations,” said Julie Moore, Assistant to the County Manager for the Budget and Strategic Planning. “So to your point, to the mayor’s point, this is a starting budget, but it will have to be amended.”

The Operations and Finance committee has called a meeting Friday afternoon. This announcement shortly after the budget was approved.

You can view the full budget by clicking here.