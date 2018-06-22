Opening soon: Massive water park in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Many of us are trying to beat the heat this summer. Pretty soon, there will be another way to do that.

One of the biggest water parks in Georgia is opening in Warner Robins.

“There’s not a whole lot to do in Middle Georgia,” Keith Daniels, Rigby’s Operations Manager said, “you have to drive to Valdosta or Atlanta or the coast to really do something fun, so this will be great for Middle Georgia,” he adds.

There’s something for all ages that will attract people to the area.

“The water park was just an idea that he came up with,” Daniels said.

With 17 slides ,a kiddy pool for the youngsters, a 21+ pool (with a bar coming soon), plus a lazy river that wraps around the park.

“1,600 linear-feet long, 15-feet wide, almost a million gallons of water, it’s going to be a very massive lazy river,” he said.

The pool inspectors, or the kids testing the slides, say the “boomerang” slide seems to be the favorite.

“We just cant wait to see people enjoy this with us,” Daniels said.

The water park is just phase one. Besides the park, they’re building an amphitheatre, hotels and a restaurant.. Every year, until Rigby’s lot is filled, you can expect a new attraction.

“Whatever’s the latest and greatest out there that’s what we’re going to look at adding out here, until we fill up these 26 acres,” he said.

Daniels doesn’t have an exact date as to when the water park will be open. It’s very soon though. They will announce it on Rigby’s social media pages.