Discover Middle Georgia: Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Park

DUBLIN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin has something for everyone, whether you’re visiting for five minutes or a few days.

The city offers delicious foods, sweet sights and so much history – some of which dates back to the Civil Rights Movement.

In fact, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his first public speech at a local church in the city when he was just a teenager.

In honor of Dr. King’s time spent in Dublin and his progression of the Civil Rights Movement, the city and community came together to build a monument park next to the historic First African Baptist Church in 2017.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Park features the exact wording from young King’s speech and artwork to inspire visitors to reflect upon the past and take action in the future.

