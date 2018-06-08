Otis Redding Foundation holds 11th annual music camp

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are getting music lessons from the pros this summer in Macon.

The Otis Redding Foundation held its 11th annual music camp this week. About 70 teens from ages 11 to 17, are learning everything about music from many music coaches from across the country.

From singing, to the paper work of the industry, they’re learning every angle.

Otis Redding’s grandson, Justin Andrews, says his grandfather would be so proud.

“If he was still here he’d be right here til this day,” said Andrews. “This is where he would be every single day and this is what he wanted. He talked about doing things before he passed and I mean I think this is his dream that we’re fulfilling right now, so it’s great.”

Students are getting ready for their final concert next Saturday. They’ll perform at the Grand Opera House at 7 PM. Entrance is free, but donations are encouraged.