Man sentenced to 20 years after stabbing woman multiple times

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who stabbed a woman in the face several times outside a home in Macon will spend seven years in prison.

39-year-old Emanuel Williams, Sr. was sentenced to a total of 20 years Tuesday afternoon after pleading guilty to family violence and kidnapping.

The stabbing happened at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue back in March of 2017.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Williams’s wife told deputies that he was trying to kill her. They say she was cut on her face and hands. The victim told deputies that Williams got angry after she told him that she wanted to end their relationship while they were driving to the housing complex. She pulled over at a store and got out of the car. That’s when Williams dragged the woman to the car, forced her inside, and then drove her to Pendleton Homes. The woman escaped and ran to a neighbor. She was stabbed several times in the face with a steak knife as the resident opened the door. Two women in that home were able to kick Williams off his wife. She was able to get to another apartment for help.

Williams also pleased guilty this week to violating his probation on a 2015 conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.