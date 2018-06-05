Black remains on MWA district 1 ballot after board of elections vote

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a three to two show of hands earlier today, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted to allow Macon Water Authority District 1 candidate Dorothy Black to remain on the ballot.

The debate surrounding Black and her status as a candidate in the run-off started after elections in May.

A board of elections member received a tip that she wasn’t currently living in district 1, though she did own a home there.

Black told 41NBC she was forced to move out of her home due to medical issues.

“I had to move out of my house because of my injury. I have a three level house, and for fear I might fall down the steps again, they wanted me on a one level,” she said.

Black says she thought the home she moved into was in district 1 but, it was one street over.

With the vote now over, she’ll face her opponent Anissa Jones in the run-off scheduled for July 24th.