Man sentenced to 15 years in X-Mart armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who robbed the X-Mart in August of 2017 will serve 10 years behind bars.

31-year-old Russell Frost pleaded guilty to armed robbery. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years.

The District Attorney’s Office says Frost was holding a knife when he told a clerk to give him money.

Frost’s wife, Whitney, was an employee at the time of the robbery. The 24-year-old is accused of letting her husband inside of the store. A robbery charge against her is still pending.

Frost’s criminal record , which dates back to 2004, includes theft, entering auto, and drug convictions.