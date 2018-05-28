Alberto now a depression, but still poses threats to Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

Subtropical Storm Alberto brought rain and winds to an already saturated Middle Georgia. This brought down several trees across the area and continued to pile on rainfall, where we have already seen quite a bit.



Despite the downgrade to depression, the storm still poses the same impacts as it did today. Expect more heavy rain and wind gusts anywhere from 25-30mph. This means we can expect more trees down from those wind gusts as we work our way through the week.



Flash flooding remains the main threat through Wednesday morning. Slow moving storms will allow areas across Middle Georgia to pick up anywhere between 2-4″ of rain between now and Thursday. Isolated, spin-up tornadoes will still be possible as through Tuesday as well.



Through the week Alberto will quickly move to the north, but tropical moisture stays in the area through the end of the week.



Stay safe this week and have multiple ways to get your warnings.

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves