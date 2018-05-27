MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect they say robbed the AutoZone on Vineville Avenue on Saturday morning. Witnesses told authorities that a black male came into the store with a pistol and demanded money from the clerk.

The man fled the store after the employee refused to give him anything.

The suspect was described as being medium height, wearing a mask and dark clothes. Right now there is no other information about the incident or suspect available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.