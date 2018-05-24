Crowded roads, rainy weather urge drivers to use precaution this Memorial Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Memorial day weekend may be all about food, fun and sun for those of us traveling this but for local and state law enforcement keeping the roads safe this holiday is no laughing matter. They’re urging anyone planning on traveling this weekend to proceed with caution.

It’s one of the busiest holiday weekends for travel by car with almost 75% of all people expected to be driving to their memorial day destinations.

“People have got a lot of places they plan to be this weekend and we want them to go and have a great time but we want them to get there safely. That’s the message,” said Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Communications Director Robert Hydrick.

Georgia State Patrol Corporal Michael Burns says it’s also one of the most dangerous.

“Last year we had over 450 crashes that resulted in six fatalities so this year we’re hoping to have a lot less, but the problem we’re going to run into is there’s going to be just as many people on the roads as last year but the weather does not look good this year,” Burns told 41NBC.

Rainy conditions all weekend mean slick roads and a heightened potential to have an accident–especially with one of the top urban destinations for travelers just up the highway.

“Macon’s always going to be busy especially with everybody going to Atlanta. Either coming from South Georgia or Savannah they’ve got to come through Macon to get to Atlanta,” he continued.

That’s why Hydrick says the Georgia State Patrol is cracking down on drivers who aren’t following the rules of the road.

“They’re warning everybody now that if you’re out on the road this weekend, you’re speeding, you’re not wearing your seat belt, you’re driving distracted, you’re driving under the influence, there’s going to be zero tolerance, which means you’re going to get a ticket,” he said.

Hydrick and Burns both say if you’re traveling this weekend, give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination by leaving earlier than you planned to and lowering your speed. They also recommend putting more distance between your car and the driver in front of you to avoid getting into an accident.

This is all a part of the Georgia State Patrol ‘Make your Summer Click’ campaign partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Department of Natural Resources to bring awareness to driver safety.