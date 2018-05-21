Two candidates up against MWA board member who’s held seat for 21 years

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two newcomers are up against a candidate who has been in the Macon Water Authority District 1 seat for more than a 2 decades.

Retired educator, Dorothy Black, says she’s not ready to give up her spot just yet.

“I want to continue to serve the people of East Macon by making sure they get the things that they strive for and services that they need,” said Black.

For 21 years, Black has served on the Macon Water Authority board and says together with the other members, they’ve done a lot.

“The board provides like $704,000 annually so that we can bring industry in so that they can provide jobs,” said Black.

This year, MWA will serve new companies like Irving Consumer Products and Amazon. Black says helping bring more jobs, and making water affordable to residents are two of her goals on the board.

Anissa Jones, Macon chiropractor, is running against Black and it’s not her first time either. In 2014, she ran against Black for the district 1 seat and is ready to try again, with a new angle. Jones wants to change the way the water authority disinfects the water. The authority currently uses chlorine gas.

“You are an environmental steward when you are working on the board for the Macon Water Authority,” said Jones. “I would like to propose that we use ultraviolet light to disinfect the microbes in the waste water. It’s going to be healthier for the environment and it’ll also healthier for the citizens of Macon, Georgia.”

Marshall Talley, a local businessman and entrepreneur, also wants to bring new ideas to the table.

“With hydro-power technology, I believe it will make Macon-Bibb a powerhouse in the region,” said Talley. He believes water facilities in the city could be self powered.

“The water authority pumps about 20 million plus gallons everyday, continuously and that’s kinetic energy going down the drain everyday, so with hydro-power technology it is wise to make the investment to capture that energy,” said Talley.

Talley was arrested earlier this month for a DUI.

“It was a mistake, it’s never been a problem. It will never be a problem again,” said Talley. “It’s one of those unfortunate incidents I had to go through. Which is a learning step and you know, learning is bigger.”

They all have different ideas, but all three candidates just want what’s best for Macon, and its 155,000 customers.