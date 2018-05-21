New polling locations for some Macon-Bibb County voters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Board of Elections want to remind voters that their polling location for tomorrow’s election may have changed.

Janetta Watson, the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections Supervisor, says five locations have been moved. Two other locations have a new name.

Most of the original locations were at schools. She says the changes were made in an effort to keep students safe.

“You don’t really want people going inside the schools, near the classrooms where children maybe in danger of someone who has any other intention,” says Watson.

Here are the changes to the polling sites in Macon-Bibb County:

The Hepzhzibah Children’s Home polling site has been moved to Northway Church, located at 5915 Zebulon Road.

The polling site at Howard High School has been moved to the Howard Community Club, located at 5645 Forsyth Rd.

The Brookdale Elementary School polling site is now located at Glorious Hope Baptist Church, located at 3805 Napier Avenue.

The Skyview Elementary School polling site has been moved to Macon Evangelistic Church located at 5399 Hartley Bridge Rd.

“The polling locations that are no longer available, they will have a notice posted saying they are not available, and information on where the new polling location is, with a little map on the bottom that gives them directions on how to get there. They are not that far a part,” says Watson.

Voters in East Macon will need to keep in mind that the East Macon Recreational Center has a new name. It is still located at 3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd., but it is now known as Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center. The Welcome Center, located at 2003 Riverside Drive, is now the Professional Learning Center.

Watson also says voters should refer to the Voter Registration Precinct Card that was sent in the mail.

Election Day is tomorrow, May 22nd.

Here’s a link to the Georgia My Voter Page.