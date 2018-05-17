House Dist. 144 democratic candidates share plans to tackle rural Georgia issues

It's the State House District 144 democratic candidate's turn to share with voters, their plans to tackle the big issues in rural Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- Candidates for State House District 144 are vying for former legislator, Bubber Epps’ seat. Democratic candidates share their plans to tackle the big issues in rural Georgia.

The district expands over seven counties: Twiggs, Bleckley, Wilkinson and parts of Houston, Jones, Laurens and Bibb.

Tonight at 6, 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki will introduce you to the four democratic candidates running for State House District 144: Gregory Odoms, Jessica Walden, Cheyenne Warnock, and Mary Whipple-Lue.