Discover Middle Georgia: Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is full of history and community, but in one city, there’s a bigger story of service and patriotism.

In the busy and bustling city of Warner Robins, you’ll find thousands of men and women serving at Robins Air Force Base.

As a neighbor to the base, the Museum of Aviation pays homage to those men and women by telling the story of their service and the history of the air force.

Mike Rowland, Curator of the Museum, says visitors are able to “look at all of this interesting hardware, airplanes, ground vehicles and the associated stories with them to better appreciate what our men and women in uniform do for our country.”

Home to 80 historic United States Air Force aircraft, missiles, cockpits and award winning exhibits, the museum is now the second largest in the United States Air Force and fourth most visited museum in the department of defense.

