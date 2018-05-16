State House Dist. 144 Republican candidates: Economic development is needed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The candidates for the State House District 144 seat are sharing how they plan to combat some of the biggest issues in the area. The district is made up of seven counties: Twiggs, Bleckley, Wilkinson and parts of Houston, Jones, Laurens and Bibb.

Today, 41NBC introduces to you to the republican candidates for State House District 144.

There’s an open seat in the house after Bubber Epps decided to not seek re-election. All the candidates say that economic development and healthcare are priorities for their area.

- Advertisement -

What do all three candidates, Trey Ennis, Danny Mathis and Milton Sampson have in common? They’re all from rural Georgia and agree that economic development is in desperate need. Lawyer trying to turn legislature, Trey Ennis says kids in rural Georgia graduate and feel there’s no place to go due to lack of jobs. With the chance of more people leaving, job creation and economic development needs to happen.

“To rural Georgia you’re going to have to have energy, you’re going to have to have a promoter, you’re going to have to have enthusiasm, have to have good leadership, but you’re also going to have to have staying power. It’s gong to take a year. It’s going to take a term or two terms to build those relationships,” Ennis said.

If elected the seat, Bleckley County Coronor Danny Mathis wants to keep what Bubber Epps has going and add to it. He says on a federal level, some laws need to change so companies can come back to this country. Rural Georgia would be a great place for those businesses.

“We gotta work in parts of our community to get all of those things, that foundation built, so we can entice people that they want to be here. Because there’s no doubt in my

mind that we have the works. We have the great people in his community and this district that we can do those things,” Mathis said.

Milton Sampson has a résumé of previous political work. He’s served Twiggs County on the Board of Education and was a county commissioner. He says the State House needs to know what rural Georgia has to offer.

“We have a lot. We have a lot of people who are willing and ready to work. We have a lot of space. We have a lot of water in Twiggs County, Houston County, Wilkinson County, and Bleckley County. There is a lot of information and product there that we can use to bring jobs and housing and medical services to house district 144,” Sampson said.

Early voting is at an all time low in Bibb and Houston Counties. But, even with early voting low, candidates aren’t worried and are hopeful Election Day will have better turn out. Tomorrow, 41NBC will introduce your democratic candidates running in the District 144 race.