Two new candidates join incumbent for race in Houston County Board of Education, Post 6 At-Large

All three candidates bring completely different ideas to the table to improve Houston County Schools.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Next week, voters in Houston County will select a person to fill a seat on the Board of Education.

Bringing more resources for mental health in Houston County School’s is at the forefront of Sheila Ashley’s campaign. She has been a voice for children with disabilities for over a decade. As a parent of a child with special needs, she’s speaking from experience.

“We sit down with the parents and we find out what it is they need. If their child is [disable], and if that disability falls under one of the 13 of those disabilities that qualifies them for an IEP, we work with that family, work with the school counselors to get them an IEP. If they don’t fall under one of those 13 disabilities, then we work with them to get a 504 plan implemented,” Ashley said.

She wants to keep a finger on the pulse of what’s needed with schools – individually.

“Start working with these principals, start working with the counselors, start hearing the cry, and the pleads of the educators. I want to know what the heartbeat of each school is,” she said.

Robbin Jackson is a Warner Robins native and has been a teacher in the school system for 43-years.

“I’m in the race for to education the students so they can be productive citizens in the community,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he’s sees how the district is spending SPLOST money. He says the building and tearing down of Perry Middle School has upset him. He rather tax payer dollars bring spent to make sure better quality learning with technology.

“There’s a better way as far as to utilize the tax payer money instead of just building buildings and tearing them down,” he said.

Currently in office, and hoping to continue sitting at the Board of Education Post , Hoke Morrow. He says there’s unfinished business he wants to attend to with school safety.

“One of the ways, by hiring new SRO’s (school resource officers), improving the way we protect our schools, and lock the buildings, and things like that. Then just keep improving buildings,” Morrow said.

He is a product of the Houston County School System. During his time on the board, he’s taken part in Perry High School getting a new gym, turf, and track.

“Everything we compete in here, in Houston County, we’re successful in. I want to continue to see that and I love that. I love we’re not just about athletes or academics. Academics are there at the forefront, but we’re about watching young men and young women become successful,” he said.

Early voting ends this Friday, May 18th. Polls will re-open Tuesday, May 22nd for Election Day.