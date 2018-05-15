3 candidates in the running for Civil and Magistrate Chief Judge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Civil and Magistrate Judge William Randall is retiring at the end of this year, which means he needs someone to take his place.

Pam White-Colbert, Bill Shurling, and Che Young are all running for the position this election.

“What I found in between an arrest and a trial, my victims really don’t have a lot of recourse,” said Young.

Young currently works in the District Attorney’s Office and prosecutes crimes against children. If elected as the next judge, she wants to protect those victims.

“Usually there’s just a general bond set for cruelty to children and child molestation charges, and these people are getting out and my victims see them, and they’re being victimized all over again,” said Young.

Young has experience in magistrate court and wants to figure out ways to notify and protect these victims. Pam White-Colbert, does too.

“I want to make sure that the victims are notified, because if it’s a domestic issue, I did domestic issues, for about 20 years, you don’t want that victim to look up and see that person who has assaulted them, show up with no notice,” said White-Colbert.

White-Colbert also thinks her 30 years of experience in the courtroom will help her do the job.

“I’ve had, in the District Attorney’s Office, over 4,000 cases in the course of my career,” said White-Colbert. “I’ve tried hundreds of cases from shoplifting to death penalty.”

Another candidate who knows the courtroom, is Bill Shurling. He has served as the Chief Associate Judge for the Civil and Magistrate court for 14 years.

“This court is making over a million dollars for the people of Bibb County at a time where Bibb County is strapped for money,” said Shurling.

Shurling thinks it’s essential to keep the same people in the court to keep succeeding.

“I’m dedicated to the court and the people that I intend to appoint everybody here, because if it’s not broke then you don’t need fixin’,” said Shurling.

The last day for early voting is Friday May 18. Election day is May 22nd.

