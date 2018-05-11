Westside High School tries out new safety procedure, installs metal detectors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Westside High School is trying out a new safety procedure. Metal detectors were brought into the school Monday and plan to stay there until the rest of the school year.

The Bibb County School District installed metal detectors at three different entrances. All trying to prevent weapons from coming in the building.

“One for the bus loop, the kids that are getting off of the buses. We have another area that’s carpool, and then we got the latecomers in the main entrance,” said Sgt. Latricia Gittens, with the Bibb County Campus Police Department.

Westside principal, Julia Daniely, wanted her school to be the first to test out the metal detectors.

“My teachers were excited, I pitched it to them, they said yes!,” said Daniely.

Daniely wanted the detectors, especially after the Parkland shooting.

“It was necessary for me to do something different,” said Daniely. “It was necessary for me to say, you know what? Never again. Not one more high school and especially not in Bibb County.”

So, the Bibb County School District chose Westside to be its pilot for the safety procedure.

“On Wednesday of each week, they trained received training from the campus police in how to use the metal detectors and the wand device,” said David Gowan, Bibb County’s Director of Safety.

It’s only been a week, but staff says the detectors have been a success.

“I’m just excited and I hope I will be able to utilize this process in the fall,” said Daniely.

The school district is testing the detectors until the end of the school year. Gowan says, then they will consider purchasing them for other schools. They have to see how much it would cost and take other factors into consideration.

The metal detectors at Westside High School, are the same ones used football and basketball games.

So far, staff and faculty have not found any weapons in the searches.