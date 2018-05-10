District 142 candidates make community a focal point in race for House seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The race is on for candidates looking to win the House District 142 seat and represent Macon-Bibb at the state capitol. For candidates in the race, their focus is more about the people than the politics.

“I’m the person that’s available, accessible, and understands the true values of what it takes to transform and move a community,” said newcomer Frank Austin.

“We’re of course knocking on doors, talking to people everywhere and just engaging with the public,” current seat holder Miriam Paris told 41NBC.

She says she’s engaging and listening to what voters want to see happen in the community–more employment opportunities and better training.

“People are looking for jobs. They’re looking for jobs so they can take care of their families and lead normal lives and partake in what is known as the ‘American dream’,” Paris explained.

That dream for District 142 hopeful Frank Austin starts with cleaning up blighted communities.

“We’ve made efforts in boarding up communities, cleaning up litter,” he said.

It continues with paying workers enough to live comfortably.

“(We’re trying to) give people a living wage, work with their soft skills, work with the people where they are inside the community in order to give them an opportunity to gain employment,” Austin said.

Both candidates have a common goal: putting communities first and creating a better quality of life for its people.

Paris says her goal during next year’s legislative session will be to continue her efforts to push the decriminalization of marijuana for people caught with 2 ounces or less. She says it’s an issue plaguing communities and needs to be taken seriously.

Paris is also looking to bring jobs into her district as a member of the Economic Development and Tourism House Committee.

Election day is May 22nd but early voting is happening now. Residents are encouraged to come out and exercise their right to vote.