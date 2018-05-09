New sales tax aimed to fix infrastructure on the election ballot for 11 counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new penny sales tax is on the ballot this election for 11 counties in Middle Georgia.

The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is aimed to help fix roads and infrastructure in the community. There are 55 projects slated on the list for Baldwin, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Pulaski, Twiggs, and Wilkinson counties.

- Advertisement -

Those projects include fixing state-roads, highways and other infrastructure that would normally be on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s waiting list for years.

Check back for updates on this story.