Macon-Bibb Mayor set to present balanced budget for 2019

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert is set to present a balanced budget for fiscal year 2019 Tuesday afternoon.

The county is projecting a $10 million deficit if the county does not make major adjustments to the budget.

The commission has talked about raising revenue, making adjustments to healthcare and pension plans, as well as cutting department spending.

An outside financial advisor, Matthew Arrington, suggested raising the millage rate by 5 mills to help the county get out of its financial hole.

The meeting is at the county commission chambers at 1 p.m.